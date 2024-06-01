Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $14.79 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $957,756,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Chubb by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 518,535 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 19,454.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 2.1 %

Chubb stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.54 and a 200-day moving average of $243.13. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.