Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $14.79 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $957,756,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Chubb by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 518,535 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 19,454.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
