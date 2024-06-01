Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $25.78 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $25,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WSO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $474.90. 317,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,711. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.39. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.53 and a 12-month high of $491.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

