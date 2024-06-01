Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,971 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 3.5% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Zoetis worth $414,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $169.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.65.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

