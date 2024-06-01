Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,892 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Crown worth $19,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Crown by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.19. 810,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

