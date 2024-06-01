Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after purchasing an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at about $157,620,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,296,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ferrari by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,508,000 after buying an additional 208,966 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RACE traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $411.00. The stock had a trading volume of 177,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.55. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $283.20 and a twelve month high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

