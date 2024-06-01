Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 876 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,423,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.90. The company had a trading volume of 652,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,910. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.06 and its 200-day moving average is $174.42.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.