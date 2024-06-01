BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Short Interest Update

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 18,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,018. BTC Digital has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46.

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

