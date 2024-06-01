Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Update

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 100,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BFRG traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.89. 61,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,565. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Bullfrog AI has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Bullfrog AI news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 43,056 shares of Bullfrog AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $128,737.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,676.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

