Burkett Financial Services LLC Invests $12.50 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.0% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $59.68. 9,406,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,598,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
