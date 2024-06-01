Burkett Financial Services LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $2,408,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 176,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,611,000 after acquiring an additional 76,193 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

ETN stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,838,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.41. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.29 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

