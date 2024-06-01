Burkett Financial Services LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,977 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 164,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EELV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,569. The stock has a market cap of $443.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

