Burkett Financial Services LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.30. 5,617,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,520. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

