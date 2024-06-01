Burkett Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.3% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,664,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,828,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 394,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after acquiring an additional 285,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

