Burkett Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 751 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,851,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,791,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,065,000 after buying an additional 41,639 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.61. 310,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

