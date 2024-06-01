Burkett Financial Services LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. AT&T comprises 0.6% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in AT&T by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 798,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,388,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 91,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. 67,619,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,308,336. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

