Burkett Financial Services LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in Oracle by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Oracle by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $117.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,755,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. The company has a market capitalization of $322.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

