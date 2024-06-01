Burkett Financial Services LLC Takes $743,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VUG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.68. 1,323,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,431. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $357.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.