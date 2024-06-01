Bush Investment Group LLC Invests $1.08 Million in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,091,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after acquiring an additional 605,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 445,122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.63. 1,538,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.58. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

