BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
BW LPG Price Performance
Shares of BWLP stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.31.
BW LPG Company Profile
