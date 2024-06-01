BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

BW LPG Price Performance

Shares of BWLP stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited is an owner and operator of LPG vessels. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. BW LPG Limited is based in Singapore.

