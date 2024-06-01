C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

C3.ai Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:AI opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $10,879,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

