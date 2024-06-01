CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells $857,140.00 in Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,990.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CACI International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CACI opened at $424.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $398.35 and its 200 day moving average is $361.77. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $296.75 and a 12 month high of $432.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $18,360,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,271,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,267,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

