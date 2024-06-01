Camden National Bank Buys New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 68,133.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 193,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in Waste Management by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 12,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $210.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

