Camden National Bank Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 22,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 371,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 283,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:D opened at $53.92 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

