Camden National Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

