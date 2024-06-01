Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 3.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $34,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,243,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $140,877,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CNI traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $127.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,792. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.38.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.