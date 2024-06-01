Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Lifted to Hold at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 11th.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.777 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

