Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

TSE CWB opened at C$25.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.65. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$31.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$289.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CWB. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.55.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

