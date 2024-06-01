Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ORIC opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $16.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.19.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 915,175 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $20,625,000. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 241,860 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

