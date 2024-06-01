Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $176.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day moving average is $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $189.96.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

