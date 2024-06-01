Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $441,000 in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,043,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $2,167,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bilibili by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 143,881 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILI. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Bilibili Price Performance

Bilibili stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.