Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $504,000 in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $373,130,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,064,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,328,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $390.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

