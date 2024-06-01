Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 429.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 0.97. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

