Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,988,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,197,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 390,457 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 558,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 238,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $8,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

