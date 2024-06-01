Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 942 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 240.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 211.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,693 shares of company stock valued at $96,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE NUS opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

