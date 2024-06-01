Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $403,000 Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 60.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PENN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

