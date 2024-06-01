Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Vontier by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 181,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Vontier by 2,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 202,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 194,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $39.98 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

