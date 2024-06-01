Cardano Market Cap Achieves $15.99 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion and $270.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.61 or 0.05581583 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00053224 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010665 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00014832 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00017713 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012282 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003151 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.
About Cardano
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,925,434,173 coins and its circulating supply is 35,699,085,945 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.