Cardano Market Cap Achieves $15.99 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion and $270.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.61 or 0.05581583 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00053224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,925,434,173 coins and its circulating supply is 35,699,085,945 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

