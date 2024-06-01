CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CarGurus

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $378,448.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,259.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,878 shares of company stock worth $1,551,590 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,382,000 after purchasing an additional 107,244 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarGurus by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after buying an additional 1,619,076 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CarGurus by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,825,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,499,000 after buying an additional 182,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CarGurus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.