Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,293 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. 1,219,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

