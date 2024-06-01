Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Increases Stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 115.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,631 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 303,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Veris Residential by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Veris Residential by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Veris Residential stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 641,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,364. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.00%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

