Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 1,902,427 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,167,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,902,427 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $33,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SHO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,588. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

