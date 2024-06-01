Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 40,443 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,443 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $19,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $144.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,765. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.