CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $193.25

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.25 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.29). CC Japan Income & Growth shares last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.31), with a volume of 692,685 shares changing hands.

CC Japan Income & Growth Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £248.58 million and a PE ratio of 2,050.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider June Aitken purchased 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £1,548.22 ($1,977.29). In other CC Japan Income & Growth news, insider John Charlton Jones acquired 10,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £20,333.82 ($25,969.12). Also, insider June Aitken acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £1,548.22 ($1,977.29). 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CC Japan Income & Growth

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

