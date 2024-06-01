Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Gina Clark Sells 27,093 Shares of Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cencora Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of COR opened at $226.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.37 and a 1 year high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

