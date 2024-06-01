Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Gina Clark Sells 27,093 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:CORGet Free Report) EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cencora Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of COR opened at $226.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.37 and a 1 year high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:CORGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Institutional Trading of Cencora

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cencora (NYSE:COR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.