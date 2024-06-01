Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Chairman Sells $39,446.45 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) Chairman William E. Brown sold 1,055 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $39,446.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 410,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,333,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENT remained flat at $43.45 during midday trading on Friday. 61,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,532. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

