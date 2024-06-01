Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Chairman William E. Brown Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Chairman William E. Brown sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $24,362.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,346,186. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,711,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

