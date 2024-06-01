Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Chairman William E. Brown Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTAGet Free Report) Chairman William E. Brown sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $24,362.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,346,186. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,711,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

