Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,589. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $282,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

