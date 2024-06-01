Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 21.9% in May

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.