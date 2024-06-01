CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Up 31.6% in May

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,900 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 743,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

CGI Stock Performance

CGI stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.00. 343,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.54. CGI has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CGI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CGI by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in CGI by 9,916.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.