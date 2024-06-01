Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,600 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 919,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
