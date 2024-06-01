Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,600 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 919,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

CWSRF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

